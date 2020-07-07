AAP Rugby

Tahs’ Hanigan not fazed by concussions

By AAP Newswire

Ned Hanigan - AAP

1 of 1

A couple of bouts of concussion won't deter NSW Waratahs forward Ned Hanigan from sticking his head into dark places, as he seeks a return to the Wallabies ranks.

When he started the Tahs' opening round Super Rugby AU game against Queensland last Friday, it was the .25-year-old forward's first game in almost nine months.

A concussion, the second of his career, which he suffered in training last January, kept him out of all six of the Tahs' Super Rugby games before the shutdown was imposed.

"We reached out to a fair few other professionals, I got a bit of help on it because it was that bit longer sort of recovery for me," Hanigan said.

"I went to a few different players and got their views on it that couldn't play for an extended period of time, but they all sort of came back and said pretty similar stuff

"Just try everything, try your neck exercise, but time was the biggest thing.

"I was right to play against the Bulls (the week after the shutdown started), then we went into Corona."

The concussions aren't likely to inhibit his approach or make him exercise much more caution.

"I'm a bit of an idiot like that anyway. I just throw my head at it," Hanigan joked.

He relished returning to action in a feisty clash with old rivals Queensland

"You could just feel the hate they were giving us and the hate we were giving them," Hanigan said.

"It was good. I loved being out there in that sort of passion."'

Capped 20 times for Australia across 2017-18, Hanigan missed out on a Wallabies spot in last year's World Cup.

"Like anything, you set yourself a goal and then you'll fall short you are going to be disappointed," he said.

"That's obviously the goal to get that yellow jersey back on."

One of his last games before getting concussed was against eventual NRC champions Western Force, who the Waratahs play at the SCG on Saturday in the WA side's first Super game since 2017.

'They've got a few old heads getting around there that know their way around a scrum and then the connections with the backs we know there's going to be lots of ball movement," Hanigan said.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to be locked down for six weeks

Melbourne has been ordered back into lockdown after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus. Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their...

Shepparton News
News

Hospital receives Blue Ribbon donation

The Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation branch presented Goulburn Valley Health with more than $1000, which was raised by the community in recent months during COVID-19. Greater Shepparton Blue Ribbon Foundation member and Shepparton police...

Tara Whitsed
News

Dani’s nine marathon run raises children sexual assault awareness

Just the thought of running a marathon might send nasty muscle pain down the hamstrings but that barely breaks a sweat for Dani McLaren. Last week, the Shepparton mum completed her ninth marathon . . . in nine days. Due to COVID-19 the...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire