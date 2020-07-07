AAP Rugby

Mature O’Connor impresses Reds skipper

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Reds' James O'Connor - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland Reds captain Liam Wright has hailed the maturity and dedication of one-time Australian rugby wild child James O'Connor.

Five-eighth O'Connor kicked a match-winning pair of penalties as the Reds ended a seven-year, 11-game losing streak against the NSW Waratahs in last weekend's launch of Super Rugby AU.

Armed with a new mindset since his return to Australia, O'Connor turning 30 on Sunday had given him a further chance to reflect on his career, according to Wright.

"From what I watched growing up of James O'Connor he's a completely different person," Wright said.

"He's a really good fellow to be around. He's a leader in our group.

"He puts a lot of time into his craft which I think upon reflection on his 30th birthday, that's what he sort of figured out was missing from earlier years.

"He just invests a lot into himself, into this team and I think the results are starting to show really well."

The Reds will get their first taste of fly-in, fly-out life this Friday when they head to Sydney to play the Melbourne Rebels, who are exiled from Victoria due to that state's worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

Wright said while the experience of flying in, playing a match and then flying home would be a different one, he was hopeful it wouldn't faze his group.

"A lot of our boys have come through the club footy system, which is kind of similar, you don't have all the luxuries before and after you're just going there to play footy and enjoy that," he said.

"We're really looking forward to getting back to basics like that."

Wright confirmed lock Angus Blyth was on track to take on the Rebels after copping a head knock in the win over the Waratahs.

"Blythie past all his HIAs and is roaring to go this week," Wright said.

Latest articles

World

HK security law not ‘doom and gloom’: Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city’s new security law is not “doom and gloom” for the financial hub.

AAP Newswire
World

Fauci: US virus situation ‘not good’

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, says the situation regarding the coronavirus is “really not good”

AAP Newswire
World

Flooding death toll in Japan rises to 50

The death toll from flooding in southern Japan has risen to 50 with at least a dozen others missing, the country’s disaster management agency says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire