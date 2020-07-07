AAP Rugby

McInnes leads push back to NRL ref’s call

By AAP Newswire

Ashley Klein speaks with Cameron Smith. - AAP

1 of 1

St George Illawarra are one of the few teams any good at using the captain's challenge this year, but skipper Cameron McInnes would still prefer it scrapped.

Stats revealed by Fox Sports show there have been only been 33 successful challenges made by NRL skippers this year out of 88 attempts.

Six of the 16 teams are successful in at least half of their bunker challenges so far this season, with Manly and Sydney Roosters the best at 60 per cent.

Cronulla is by far the worst with zero from six attempts.

While the numbers show teams have room to improve on making the call to question a decision, the bunker hasn't escaped the criticism.

Confusion reigned late in Canberra last weekend when the video referee botched a challenge made by the Dragons captain in McInnes.

Raiders centre Michael Oldfield appeared to touch a Dragons pass, appearing to constitute a knock-on, however officials ruled the ball travelled backwards.

But that didn't stop the bunker from saying that the challenge was successful, only for Canberra to be awarded possession.

The farcical scenes came with the Dragons pushing to close a 12-point game, only to eventually lose by six.

"Yeah, we heard challenge successful. We were challenging that their centre got a hand to the ball. And I thought that was what happened," McInnes told AAP.

"But they ended up calling knock-on.

"I'm not too sure what happened. It can be good, the captain's challenge. It's something we've got to keep working on as a game."

It was the second time in a week the Dragons were subjected to a confusing bunker call, having successfully challenged the previous week but losing the ball.

McInnes refused to use the decision as an excuse for the defeat, but admitted preferring teams not having the option to use technology.

"The more technology you bring in, it can cloud things. Sometimes I even think let's just go back to letting the ref call how he sees it," he said.

"Things will go both ways, but that's what's good about footy. Momentum swings and you get a bit and you give a bit.

"To be honest with you, if there was no technology, I'd be just as happy.

"I'll work with them and keep using it, but I'm happy for the referee to call how he sees it. If he makes a mistake, I'll live with that because I make mistakes too."

NRL CAPTAIN'S CHALLENGES UP TO ROUND EIGHT (per cent, attempts)

60 - Manly (five), Sydney Roosters (five)

50 - Parramatta (four), St George Illawarra (four), Wests Tigers (six), Melbourne (two)

44 - Canterbury (nine)

40 - Penrith (five)

33 - Canberra (six)

28 - Warriors (seven), South Sydney (seven)

25 - Brisbane (four)

20 - Newcastle (five), North Queensland (five)

12 - Gold Coast (eight)

0 - Cronulla (six)

