Broncos coach refuses to wield NRL axe

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will again roll the dice with under fire halves Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford after refusing to wield the axe for Saturday's NRL clash with Canterbury.

Veteran Darius Boyd has also been spared, retaining his spot in the centres as Seibold went with the same 17 that lost last round to the Warriors - their sixth straight defeat.

There was speculation Seibold had lost patience with his halves and Boyd after last weekend's shock loss that reduced Croft and captain Alex Glenn to tears.

But Seibold has opted to keep young playmaker Tom Dearden on the bench as back-up for veteran hooker Issac Luke rather than start him in the halves.

Centre Kotoni Staggs returns from a hamstring complaint and may yet be injected into the squad after being named on an extended bench.

In a forwards reshuffle, Tevita Pangai moves to prop, Thomas Flegler to the interchange and Corey Oates starts in the second-row.

The Bulldogs will finally unleash England international Luke Thompson, starting at lock for Adam Elliott (shoulder).

For North Queensland, coach Paul Green has switched Valentine Holmes to the wing and named Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at fullback in a backline reshuffle for Thursday's clash with Sydney Roosters.

Green said Holmes was moved to shore up their right edge defence after losing winger Justin O'Neill (head knock) and centre Tom Opacic (knee) in last round's 42-4 hammering from Parramatta - their fourth loss in five games.

"That is the idea. He has played some big games on the wing in State of Origin etc, and coming back from an ankle injury he is probably not moving as freely as he was before that injury," he said.

The Roosters have rested co-captain Boyd Cordner (head knock), replacing him with Mitch Aubusson in the back-row while Ryan Hall slots in for winger Daniel Tupou (ankle).

For Melbourne, playmaker Cameron Munster has been named on an extended bench for Saturday's clash with Canberra despite on Monday saying he would be sidelined for at least another five weeks with a knee injury.

Ryley Jacks has been named to start in the Storm halves with Cameron Smith at hooker while Marion Seve replaces Suliasi Vunivalu (hamstring) on the wing.

For Manly, Taniela Paseka starts at prop for the suspended Addin Fonua-Blake in Sunday's clash with a St George Illawarra outfit that welcomes back back-rower Tariq Sims (wrist) and have named Ben Hunt at hooker with Cameron McInnes at No.13.

Over at Cronulla, Josh Dugan is at fullback for Matt Moylan (hamstring) and Bryson Goodwin is in the centres with Ronaldo Mulitalo back from injury on the wing for Saturday's clash with Penrith.

Brent Naden shifts to the wing for Brian To'o (ankle) for the Panthers.

For Parramatta, Nathan Brown returns from suspension at lock for Sunday's clash with Newcastle who will feature Tex Hoy on the wing for Edrick Lee (broken arm) and Aidan Guerra in the back-row for Sione Mata'utia (head knock).

Meanwhile Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns from suspension at fullback and Chanel Harris-Tavita starts at pivot for Kodi Nikorima (head knock) in Friday's clash with Gold Coast.

THURSDAY

Cowboys vs Roosters, Queensland Country Bank Stadium 7.50pm

FRIDAY

Titans vs Warriors, Cbus Super Stadium 6.00pm Rabbitohs vs Tigers, Bankwest Stadium 7.55pm

SATURDAY

Sharks vs Panthers, Kogarah Oval 3.00pm Broncos vs Bulldogs, Suncorp Stadium 5.30pm Raiders vs Storm, GIO Stadium 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Knights vs Eels, McDonald Jones Stadium 4.05pm Dragons vs Sea Eagles, Kogarah Oval 6.30pm.