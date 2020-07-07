AAP Rugby

Soliola’s NRL career at Raiders in doubt

By AAP Newswire

Iosia Soliola - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra veteran Iosaia Soliola may have played his final game for the NRL club after confirmation he could miss up to 16 weeks with a facial fracture.

The Raiders on Tuesday announced Soliola would undergo surgery this week, while Emre Guler could also be out for up to 10 weeks with a fractured ankle.

The injuries are a hammer blow to coach Ricky Stuart, who is already without forwards Corey Horsburgh (foot) and John Bateman (shoulder) indefinitely.

Canberra had already begun reaching out to rival clubs last week in search of a loan deal due to their crisis in the forward pack.

The 33-year-old Soliola is in his final year with the club, raising questions over whether he has made his final appearance in the lime green.

"Sia Soliola will have surgery for his facial fractures this week and is also expected to spend significant time on the sideline with an estimated 12-16 week recovery period," the Raiders said on Tuesday.

With 11 games left in the regular season, Soliola's best-case scenario would be to recover in time for a possible return during the finals.

Canberra are currently sixth on the competition table.

Dunamis Lui is expected to be rushed into the Raiders line-up for Saturday's crunch clash with Melbourne at GIO Stadium.

Development player Kai O'Donnell, who was named in an extended squad last week, is also likely to come into calculations to make his first-grade debut.

Latest articles

From The Archives

Stunning scenery

June 27, 1983 As with a ski enthusiast or a deep sea diver, a person who flies a light plane explains his passion for his sport as a drug or an intoxication. The mild manner of Myrtleford sheep and cattle farmer Donald Walpole changes into lively...

Shepparton News
From The Archives

Valley drover moving on

June 22, 1982 Confused? Must be a devilish place, Devenish. These two direction signs are within about 100 metres of each other near Dookie. Sometimes such signs are made by devilish people (from one of Her Majesty’s prisons). Anyway, the...

Shepparton News
From The Archives

Puddles freeze over as the mercury drops

June 4, 1982 Reports of milk freezing in cows’ udders have wafted in the direction of The News office. These reports are obviously fabricated and pass from the lips of goading farmers. One could be inclined to believe them though, as the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lewis claims Broncos divided over salaries

Queensland legend Wally Lewis claims a culture of jealousy and nastiness has split the Brisbane Broncos NRL squad over highly-paid players underperforming.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Glenn’s anguish after Broncos’ NRL loss

Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he has never endured such a difficult period at the club in 12 seasons as the Broncos had slumped to another NRL loss.

AAP Newswire