Broncos’ woes overshadow Qld rivals’ slump

The focus may be on Brisbane's woeful form but Queensland's other NRL clubs will be grateful its attracting atttention away from them.

While the Broncos are in full-blown crisis mode following last weekend's loss to the Warriors in Gosford, North Queensland and Gold Coast have also failed to find any form since the competition's restart in June.

A 42-4 flogging by Parramatta last weekend was the Cowboys' fourth defeat in five matches since the restart.

In that period Paul Green's men have conceded 161 points.

The Titans have fared mildly better, ending a 12-month wait for a win over Wests Tigers in round four and beating the hapless Broncos in round seven.

Their 40-10 hammering by Cronulla at CBUS Super Stadium last Saturday is the third heavy defeat for Justin Holbrook's team since the restart however, along with losses to South Sydney and St George Illawarra.

Those results mean the Titans are still second-last on the ladder, below both of their struggling Queensland rivals.

Brisbane (235), Gold Coast (233) and North Queensland (211) are also the only teams in the competition to have conceded over 200 points.

North Queensland will have the first chance to reclaim some state pride this week when they welcome Sydney Roosters to Townsville on Thursday.

The premiers were defeated in golden point last week by Melbourne - now based in Queensland's Sunshine Coast due to Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak - and will be eager to bounce back against the out-of-sorts Cowboys.

Last week's thriller between the Storm and Roosters showed the standard that the Cowboys need to be striving towards, in the opinion of Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes.

"The Melbourne and Roosters game, they were going at it literally for the whole 90 minutes or whatever with extra time and goes to show why they're at the top and why they're always playing finals," Holmes said.

"I still believe in the team we have ... it's obviously there in us, we can do it.

"It's just a lot of effort areas where we need to work on and it's something that we definitely have to work on."