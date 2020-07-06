AAP Rugby

Munster’s Melbourne Storm comeback delayed

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Munster - AAP

Melbourne star Cameron Munster has revealed his knee injury is worse than first thought and that he will miss at least another five NRL games.

The Storm medical staff expected Munster to be sidelines for three to four weeks after suffering a grade-two medial ligament tear in Melbourne's round-seven thrashing of the Warriors.

But the State of Origin and Test ace now says he's racing the clock to make it back for Melbourne's round-14 blockbuster with the Roosters.

I'm still a fair way away. I'm probably at least another five or six weeks, which is not ideal for myself," Munster said on Fox League Live.

The 25-year-old has only just returned to straight-line running and hopes to resume training with the Storm next week.

"The hardest thing for me will be changing directions and angles," he said.

"That's something I do a lot, is change direction and I want to make sure I'm at least 100 per cent when I get out there - not 70 or 80 and do it again.

"So I'll make sure I'm 100 per cent and, if that means I've got to take a couple of more weeks, then I'll take a couple of more weeks."

Munster said it was tough being on the sidelines for last week's epic golden-point win over back-to-back premiers the Roosters while he's also frustrated to be missing this Saturday's clash with fellow 2019 grand finalists Canberra.

"I really want to play against those top-eight teams and the top-four teams to see where we're at and where myself is at," he said.

"I'd love to be out there rubbing shoulders with some of the boys but unfortunately I've got to take a backward step and make sure I can get my rehab sorted and make sure I can get on the field as quick as possible.

"It's a short season so I want to make sure can get out there."

