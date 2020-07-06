AAP Rugby

Storm consider Sunshine Coast NRL match

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm NRL players train at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Melbourne are considering playing their next NRL 'home' game at Sunshine Coast Stadium due to the unavailability of adopted base Suncorp Stadium.

The league on Monday revealed the venues for the next four rounds, with the Storm's round-10 clash against Gold Coast the only fixture not assigned a ground.

Melbourne, indefinitely relocated to the Sunshine Coast due to coronavirus concerns in Victoria, played their most recent home game in Brisbane.

However with Suncorp Stadium booked to host a Super Rugby AU game on July 17, the Storm are on the hunt for a new temporary home ground.

Sunshine Coast Stadium, where Melbourne are currently training, is believed to be the frontrunner to stage the match against the Titans.

Only last week Storm coach Craig Bellamy gave his support to playing games at their home-away-from-home.

"If we are going to be here for a whole heap of time we would love to play all our games here if we can, because it's not as much travel as going to Suncorp," Bellamy said at the time.

The Warriors, indefinitely displaced on the NSW central coast, are the only other club who are not back at their traditional home.

All other teams have returned to their respective venues, with Canterbury scheduled to come back to ANZ Stadium in round 12.

The Bulldogs have moved back to the Sydney Olympic Park site after the NSW state government backflipped on plans to redevelop the stadium in May.

South Sydney host their next two games at Bankwest Stadium but are also expected to return to ANZ Stadium from August 1.

Newcastle will play their first game at McDonald Jones Stadium since the lockdown when they meet Parramatta on Sunday.

In round 10, the Sydney Roosters go back to the SCG, the Wests Tigers return to Leichhardt, and Penrith host games at Panthers Stadium.

