NZ Rugby retains rising star Sotutu

New Zealand Rugby has retained the services of fast-rising Blues No.8 Hoskins Sototu, seeing off the advances of England coach Eddie Jones.

The man regarded by many as an All Black-in-waiting has penned an extension of his contract through to 2022, sidestepping growing interest from England and Fiji.

Born in New Zealand, the 21-year-old has a Fijian father - former Blues back and Fiji international Waisake Sotutu - and English mother, making him eligible for all three nations.

According to UK media reports, former Wallabies coach Jones had made enquiries after watching Sotutu's dynamic form this year for the Blues, both before the COVID-19 lockdown and since the beginning of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

However, the former New Zealand age-group star has extended his attachment to the vastly improved Blues, where his all-round game has shone in the eyes of coach Leon MacDonald.

"He has a unique skillset which is well-rounded," MacDonald said.

"He has set-up tries with his kicking and with accurate missed passes, yet he can do the core roles of carrying hard, offloading, making his tackles and is an asset in the lineout."

Sotutu leads Super Rugby Aotearoa for tackles, having made 38 in three games, and is also among the leaders for distance run, averaging about 50m per game.