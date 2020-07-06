Panthers look to Naden for To’o NRL hole

Penrith are likely to turn to versatile back Brent Naden to fill the sizeable hole left by injured winger Brian To'o when they face Cronulla on Saturday.

The Panthers are on Monday expecting to find out how long they'll be without To'o, who suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's win over Wests Tigers.

Fifth in the league in tackle busts, To'o has been a major factor in Penrith's impressive rise to second after eight rounds of the disrupted season.

His 172 metres per game is second highest in the club behind Josh Mansour.

"Fingers crossed that it's not too serious but he'll definitely be a big loss. He's been playing great footy for us," Mansour said on Monday.

"He's exciting, he's powerful, and he does an awesome job in the backfield."

The absence of their robust No.5 means coach Ivan Cleary is set to lean on Naden, who stepped in for an injured Dean Whare against the Tigers.

Naden also deputised for Mansour in their previous win over South Sydney.

"I definitely think he'll be in consideration. Nado's been doing an awesome job every time he's come into the side," Mansour said.

"Away from the team he's doing a lot of work on his diet, training hard, and I think he's really turned a page in terms of his professionalism there."

Mansour himself came through unscathed after missing the Rabbitohs game with a knee issue he will have to manage for the rest of the season.

The former Kangaroos winger believes most clubs will look to be conservative with their injured players in a season condensed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ivan made the call just to rest me that week (against South Sydney) and I was fit and firing for the Tigers game," Mansour said.

"Not only us, but the majority of the teams in the NRL will start looking at rotations, bringing in fresh guys and giving them game time.

"It's a long season, there's no byes this year, so it's going to be a very crucial thing to do in terms of player management."

Mansour also threw his support behind coach Ivan Cleary, who has been criticised for blowing kisses at a Tigers fan following the tense win.

The supporter has since formally apologised to the club.

"I liked it, eh. I thought it added a bit of theatre to the game, just a bit of banter, it was just harmless in the end," Mansour said of Cleary's reaction.

"It's good to see a bit of emotion at the end from Ivan."