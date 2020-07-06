Cowboys NRL form is unacceptable: Holmes

AAP Rugby

North Queensland players aren't sticking to coach Paul Green's plans and their NRL form since the season restart has been unacceptable.

That's the brutal assessment of the Cowboys' situation from star recruit Valentine Holmes heading into Thursday's home game against defending premiers Sydney Roosters.

After a confidence-building shock win over Newcastle, the Cowboys were brought back down to earth last week when they were thrashed 42-4 by a rampant Parramatta.

"The way we're playing, it's not good enough and for the team we have and the way we're playing it's just unacceptable," Holmes told reporters on Monday.

"We know we can score points. We're not worried about that.

"It's just having confidence doing it and backing what Greeny's throwing at us, to do whatever he says.

"Sometimes I feel like we're going away from all that and I feel like we've just got to stick to that."

Holmes returned from an ankle injury against the Eels and admits he was far from his best.

With the Roosters eager to bounce back from their golden-point loss to Melbourne in Brisbane last Thursday, the former Queensland State of Origin fullback knows he must recapture some of his best form.

"Now that I'm back to full health I need to get my work done with the team, with the group and work on some combinations because we've had obviously a few injuries there, a few guys coming out and coming in," he said.

"It's always hard to put a good performance on when you've got guys coming in and out."

Another Cowboys player in no doubt about his need to improve is young halfback Jake Clifford.

He struggled to make an impact as the Eels' pack dominated North Queensland's forwards.

"I was definitely very disappointed over the weekend," Clifford said.

"I was feeling very down and feel like I've let people down.

"It wasn't acceptable the way I played and I know I can do better ... just let actions speak louder than words.

"So that's what I'm going to try to do."

