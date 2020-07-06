AAP Rugby

Canterbury sweating on scans for Elliott

By AAP Newswire

Canterbury will be sweating on scans for hardworking lock Adam Elliott on Monday after he appeared to dislocate his right shoulder in a collision on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old made big contact with South Sydney forward Tom Burgess but in trying to haul him to the ground, his arm went limp and he was taken from the field.

Speaking after the loss at Bankwest Stadium, coach Dean Pay said Elliott would go for scans on Monday morning.

"It doesn't look good for him, he'll have scans tomorrow that will tell us more," Pay said.

Depending on the severity of the injury Elliott could miss a month to six weeks, or undergo surgery and miss between three and six months which would rule him out for the season.

It comes at a horrible time for the Bulldogs who suffered their seventh loss of the NRL season on Sunday night, and are already without Will Hopoate for up to two months with an ankle injury.

However, Pay said he has hopes new recruit Luke Thompson will be cleared to make his club debut against Brisbane on Saturday.

"We're pretty confident he should be right next week. We'll see how he goes during the week but we're hopeful," Pay said.

"He's a quality player so you put any sort of quality player in a footy team they're going to help the team.

"He's an international, he's been a part of a very successful club over there so he brings a lot to our team."

