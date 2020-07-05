Newcastle rediscover true grit in NRL

Just when it looked like the bubble had burst, a depleted Newcastle have dug deep to seal a gutsy 14-12 NRL win over Manly to seal a top four spot - but not without controversy.

Knights coach Adam O'Brien admitted there needed to be a response after their high flying start to the year threatened to be derailed by a last round upset loss to a battling North Queensland.

He got it on Sunday with Newcastle holding on for a win with just one man left on the bench.

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake was sent off after the full-time siren for dissent as the Sea Eagles blew up over Tevita Funa appearing to be pushed 20m out as he pursued his own kick in the dying moments for what he had hoped was a match winning try.

Manly thought they were due a penalty that could at least level the game but were denied by bunker official Jared Maxwell.

Still, O'Brien liked what he saw as the Knights clung on for just their fourth win at Brookvale Oval after losing superstar Kalyn Ponga (concussion), Edrick Lee (broken arm) and Sione Mata'utia (concussion).

"I didn't care if we had won. I just wanted us to be back to being gritty, tough and the resilient team that we set out to be at the start of the year," he said.

O'Brien said the next challenge was bottling what they rediscovered against a never-say-die Sea Eagles who remain out of the top eight after the controversial defeat.

The Knights' depth looks set to be tested ahead of a next round clash that may prove a true barometer for the former battler's finals credentials - ladder leaders Parramatta.

They won't be alone in that area following another round that chalked up some big injury scalps.

Two-time defending champions Sydney Roosters lost winger Daniel Tupou (ankle) in their nail biting 27-25 extra-time loss to Melbourne on Thursday.

Fullback James Tedesco confirmed Tupou underwent surgery on Saturday and was expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

Tedesco was also hopeful co-captain Boyd Cordner and fellow forwards Lindsay Collins and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves would overcome head knocks suffered against the Storm.

The Roosters pack is already without Victor Radley and Sam Verills (both knee) for the season.

Last season's grand finalist Canberra are also facing a forwards shortage following injuries to Iosia Soliola (facial fracture) and Emre Guler (ankle) in Friday's 22-16 NRL win over St George Illawarra.

It is a huge blow after Josh Bateman (shoulder) and Corey Horsburgh (foot) were sidelined.

However, injury appears to be no obstacle for the ladder leading Eels after they thrashed North Queensland 42-4 win on Friday night without star halfback Mitch Moses, with Maika Sivo crossing for four tries.

They will be looking over their shoulders at second-placed Penrith who clinched a 19-12 win over Wests Tigers in a fiery clash.

Cronulla are awaiting news on fullback Matt Moylan (hamstring) after he went down as they moved into the top eight with a 40-10 romp over Gold Coast on Saturday.

And South Sydney didn't emerge from Sunday's 26-10 win over last placed Canterbury unscathed with centre Braidon Burns suffering a knee injury.

Brisbane's biggest fitness concern is arguably wounded pride after they suffered a sixth straight loss following the Warriors' 26-16 upset on Saturday.