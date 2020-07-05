AAP Rugby

Snapshot of round eight of the NRL season

QUOTE OF THE ROUND: "It's just an incident where I probably wish I didn't do anything, but I could have done worse." - Penrith coach Ivan Cleary after blowing kisses and pointing to the scoreboard after a run-in with Wests Tigers fans following the Panthers' win.

* STAT THAT MATTERS: Melbourne's 419-game great Cameron Smith is one victory away from becoming the first player to win 300 games. Only 39 players have played 300 games let alone thought about 300 wins.

* MAGIC MOMENT: There was no shortage in Melbourne's electrifying 27-25 win over Sydney Roosters on Thursday night but surprise field goal option Ryan Papenhuyzen's effort in the final 10 seconds to send the thriller into extra-time is hard to beat.

* TALKING POINT: Have the NRL got the maximum six-game ban for Joey Leilua right? The Wests Tigers centre lost his cool after his brother Luciano was hit high, and later clocked Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards off the ball.

* JUDICIARY WATCH: Wests Tigers - Joey Leilua (dangerous contact); Manly - Martin Taupau (high tackle).

* CASUALTY WARD: Panthers - Brian To'o (ankle); Tigers - Sam McIntyre (concussion), Tigers - Luciano Leilua (concussion); Cronulla - Matt Moylan (hamstring); Gold Coast - Mitch Rein (knee), Tanah Boyd (shoulder); Warriors - Kodi Nikorima (concussion); Canberra - Sia Soliola (facial fracture), Emre Guler (ankle); Sydney Roosters - Daniel Tupou (ankle), Boyd Cordner, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Lindsay Collins (all concussion); Newcastle - Edrick Lee (broken arm), Sione Mata'utia (concussion); Canterbury - Adam Elliott (shoulder); South Sydney - Braidon Burns (knee).

* UNDER PRESSURE: Yet again it's Anthony Seibold. After six straight losses, Seibold faces another week feeling the heat despite Brisbane CEO Paul White saying on Sunday the coach won't be sacked this season

