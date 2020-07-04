AAP Rugby

Green yet to find winning Cowboys combo

By AAP Newswire

Valentine Holmes of the Cowboys . - AAP

North Queensland coach Paul Green is at pains to understand why consistency is evading his NRL side but believes experience has something to do with it.

The Cowboys slumped to their fourth loss in five games on Friday night when they were comprehensively beaten by Parramatta 42-4 at Bankwest Stadium.

It comes just six days after they snapped a losing streak with a convincing win over Newcastle.

Prior to the Knights win, Green himself was under fire for a lack of results, while the playing group was challenged to show they cared for the Cowboys jersey.

However, when asked to explain the gulf between their good and bad performances, Green said: "Experience."

"We were questioned a couple of weeks ago about what this means and we responded so I don't think that's an issue, I think there's a bit of learning going on there amongst the young guys."

The right edge of the Cowboys defence, including Kyle Feldt and Esan Marsters, was particularly challenged on Friday night as Eels star Maika Sivo ran in four tries.

"A little bit of trust, not working together," he said of the leaking defence.

"It was probably well into that second half before they started getting it right.

"Some of those guys are learning that in the NRL when the game comes your way you've got to be ready to do what you have to do."

And while former Test star Valentine Holmes made his return at fullback, it was another change to the backline that is yet to settle in 2020.

"Some have been forced through injury but when you're so inconsistent with your performance too... trying to find a combination with a bit of confidence can be challenging both individually and as a team."

