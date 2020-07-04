AAP Rugby

Brisbane out to celebrate Oates milestone

By AAP Newswire

Corey Oates. - AAP

Cheeky Corey Oates has no doubt been called worse at Brisbane.

But the Broncos' resident stirrer has now given himself a new name ahead of Saturday's NRL clash with the Warriors - utility.

Not surprisingly, the incumbent Queensland winger can see the funny side of his rollercoaster week ahead of his 150th game.

He was initially axed after Brisbane slumped to their fifth straight loss and named 18th man against the Warriors.

However he earned a last minute reprieve, switching from the backline to the very different role of bench back-rower in a reshuffle after prop Matt Lodge succumbed to a knee injury.

Now Oates is telling anyone who listens - and many teammates who are trying not to - at Red Hill he is Brisbane's new Mr Fixit.

"He has even given himself the utility name. I think he can only play wing and back-row but we will see what happens," Broncos lock Pat Carrigan laughed.

"He jokes about everything ... (but) I am sick of hearing stories about him playing back-row as a kid.

"Maybe he got to Seibs (coach Anthony Seibold) and he finally let him in there."

Oates, 25, will become the 28th Bronco to play 150 games for the club despite his recent underwhelming form.

Usually one of Brisbane's strike weapons, the lanky winger hasn't scored a try in 14 consecutive games - the longest drought of his eight-season career.

But Carrigan said Brisbane would be out to ensure it would be a game to remember for Oates.

"It's Oatesy's 150th so we have made a stand that when games are important to someone they are important to everyone," he said.

"It's been an up and down week for him. He could have dropped his lip (after being dropped) but he worked hard at training and got the recall.

"He's been a big part of the club. He's one of the older guys here who showed us the ropes - I hope we can get him the win."

