AAP Rugby

Israel Folau extends Super League stay

By AAP Newswire

Israel Folau extends Super League stint with Catalans Dragons - AAP

1 of 1

Former Wallabies and Kangaroos international Israel Folau has signed a new deal with Catalans Dragons, keeping him in Super League until the end of 2021.

The 31-year-old reverted back to playing league at the start of this year in the wake of his sacking by Rugby Australia for posting homophobic comments on social media.

Catalans gave Folau an opportunity to rebuild his career in France - despite making clear they did not support his views - and the back made three appearances for them before the coronavirus shutdown.

He was initially signed up for a year, but will now stay with the club until the end of next season.

"Me and my family are very excited to stay on at the club for season 2021," Folau said.

"We're very grateful for the opportunity that the Dragons have given me. I'm looking forward to working hard and achieving great success on the field with my team-mates and this great club."

Folau impressed coach Steve McNamara in his short stint before the lockdown and the former England boss expects there is more to come, with his squad returning to training next week ahead of Super League's restart at the beginning of August.

"We are delighted that Israel has committed to the Dragons for 2021," he said.

"The most impressive asset he showed in the short period before the confinement was his willingness to work hard for the team.

"On top of that he clearly is a great athlete with a tremendous skill set. We look forward to seeing him continually improve and have an even greater influence over the team's performances through 2020 and 2021."

Latest articles

National

Perth Airport to pave Aboriginal site edge

Perth Airport’s new runway will consume 10 per cent of Munday Swamp, which a native title organisation says has great significance to Aboriginal people.

AAP Newswire
National

Super spreader theory raised in Vic cases

Victoria’s health minister claimed a super spreader could be a factor in the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, while thousands refuse to be tested.

AAP Newswire
National

Court authorises Newcastle BLM protest

The NSW Supreme Court has authorised a Black Lives Matter protest, expected to draw 500 people, in Newcastle on Sunday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire