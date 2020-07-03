AAP Rugby

Filming of Elliott non-consensual: RLPA

By AAP Newswire

Adam Elliott. - AAP

1 of 1

The Rugby League Players' Association claim Canterbury star Adam Elliott was filmed illegally and without his consent before being leaked to media this week.

Footage emerged on Thursday of a partially nude Elliott from a private gathering five years ago.

The footage has been passed onto the NRL's integrity unit, who have previously not taken issue with such footage if there is no lawful wrongdoing from the player.

The situation has angered both Elliott and the players' union, with the Bulldogs backrower having only become a dad earlier this year.

"The RLPA is aware of a video involving Bulldogs player Adam Elliott, which was filmed without his consent on private premises and distributed possibly unlawfully to media outlets," the RLPA said in a statement.

"Adam is an outstanding role model and ambassador for the game.

"Adam works tirelessly in the community and was recognised as a finalist for the prestigious Ken Stephen Medal last year.

"The RLPA has been in contact with Adam and he will continue to have our support in working through this matter."

The timing of the attempted leak of the video also appears questionable.

The 25-year-old is off-contract this year, and details of negotiations were revealed just earlier this week.

"The incident occurred five years ago, and the timing of the video surfacing suggests malicious intent," the RLPA said.

"The actions relating to the filming and sharing of this video are possibly unlawful, as well as both disrespectful and grossly unfair to Adam and his family."

Latest articles

News

Chimney fire at Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel

The owner of Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel has thanked fire crews for their quick response following a small fire which broke out in the building on Thursday night. Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the property on Melville St just after 8pm...

Liz Mellino
News

GSSC teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists, claiming the whistle-blower is...

Charmayne Allison
News

Fishing couple spin a good business yarn

Fishing mad couple Brad and Dani Armstrong are so keen on the sport they took the plunge last year and started their own lure-making business. Originally designed to catch Murray cod and yellowbelly, their hand-made spinners have proved so popular...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire