Tupou added to Roosters’ NRL casualty ward

The Sydney Roosters have taken another hit with Daniel Tupou set to be sidelined with an ankle problem suffered in their loss to Melbourne.

Tupou left the field early in the golden-point period of their 27-25 loss, before scans on Friday revealed a syndesmosis injury.

The winger will now see a specialist over the weekend before the defending premiers determine how long he will be out for.

Tupou has been particularly strong for the Roosters this year, scoring four tries and averaging 180 metres per game on the wing.

The Roosters do, however, have cover in that area, with English international Ryan Hall the odd man out of their side when at full strength.

Regardless, it comes as Victor Radley and Sam Verrills both underwent knee surgery on Friday on their season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tears.

Captain Boyd Cordner, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Lindsay Collins will also need to pass concussion checks before next Thursday's clash with North Queensland.

The trio all left the field late in the match for HIAs and did not return.

Meanwhile lock Isaac Liu still remains sidelined with a broken rib, sustained in last week's win over St George Illawarra.

