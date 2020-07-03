AAP Rugby

Holmes on track for NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Valentine Holmes - AAP

1 of 1

Valentine Holmes looks set to make his return from an ankle injury in North Queensland's clash with Parramatta on Friday night.

Holmes travelled with the team to Sydney on Friday, after missing their last two games because of the problem.

It comes after he got through training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday this week unscathed.

Coach Paul Green said on Thursday that Holmes would not travel if he wasn't playing, therefore indicating the star's likely return.

"If he's not right we will have a fair idea by the morning," Green said on Thursday.

"Travel for that sort of injury isn't the best sort of injury for it. So he'd stay home."

His inclusion would be a massive boost for the Cowboys, who last week snapped a three-game losing streak against Newcastle.

Forward Jordan McLean has already been ruled out of the match with a calf injury.

