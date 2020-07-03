AAP Rugby

Broncos ready to make a stand: Carrigan

By AAP Newswire

Pat Carrigan - AAP

1 of 1

Forward Pat Carrigan says Brisbane have vowed to make a stand against the Warriors in Saturday's NRL clash in Gosford in a last-ditch bid to revitalise their season.

Carrigan said the Broncos were hurting after hitting a new low last round - booed off the field at halftime by their own fans before slumping to their fifth straight loss.

But lock Carrigan said the second-last Brisbane weren't ready to wave the white flag just yet.

"Looking back we were 2-5 last year and we still made the playoffs," he said.

"The white flag is definitely not up and will never go up from this group.

"But we know as a group it is time we make a stand for each other.

"We know the only way to turn your critics away is to start winning and it needs to start this week for us."

Critics including Brisbane greats have been queuing up to take shots at the fallen six-time premiers with coach Anthony Seibold and misfiring playmaker Anthony Milford copping the brunt of the barrage.

Sick of the outside noise, Carrigan said it was time Brisbane ditched their "boring" tag and finally showed what they could do on the field.

"There's no hiding behind it, we are obviously up against it at the moment but it's all of our doing," he said.

"But we have spoken about getting back to playing footy the way we want to do it.

"As a group we concede we have been a bit conservative, just one off-the-ruck boring footy.

"As a team we have plenty of skills and have boys like Milf (Milford) ... who can do things that not many in the game can do.

"We are just looking at playing a bit of footy (against Warriors)."

The home-sick Warriors appear vulnerable after the 14th-placed outfit were thrashed 50-6 by Melbourne last round.

But Carrigan admitted the lowly Broncos couldn't afford to take anyone lightly.

"I think they deserve a lot of credit for what they have done, what they have put themselves and their families through to keep the game afloat," he said.

"They have had a few tough games like us but they are definitely a team ... who turn up for each other.

"We are not taking them or any team lightly because we are down on the bottom."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Since 2019, Brisbane have lost eight of their nine games in NSW

* Since the round-three resumption, Brisbane have the worst completion rate (71.6 per cent) and concede the most penalties (eight per game)

* Brisbane has scored four points and conceded an NRL-worst 70 in the final 20 minutes of games this season

Latest articles

News

Chimney fire at Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel

The owner of Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel has thanked fire crews for their quick response following a small fire which broke out in the building on Thursday night. Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the property on Melville St just after 8pm...

Liz Mellino
News

GSSC teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists, claiming the whistle-blower is...

Charmayne Allison
News

Fishing couple spin a good business yarn

Fishing mad couple Brad and Dani Armstrong are so keen on the sport they took the plunge last year and started their own lure-making business. Originally designed to catch Murray cod and yellowbelly, their hand-made spinners have proved so popular...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire