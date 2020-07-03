AAP Rugby

Defensive drop no long-term issue: Hasler

By AAP Newswire

Des Hasler insists Manly's last-start drop off against Cronulla won't be symptomatic of life without injured stars Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker.

The Sea Eagles have been given a spray ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle, after their worst defensive effort since Hasler's return against the Sharks.

The 40 points conceded in defence came in Manly's first game without Tom Trbojevic at the back, with Dylan Walker also missing at five-eighth.

And while the star duo won't be back for at least another five weeks, Hasler said the backs-to-the-wall attitude he'd instilled in his injury-plagued team last year couldn't be written off.

"It's only one game. I wouldn't say it's a drop-off in attitude," Hasler said.

"When you break it down, four of their tries were the result of missed one-on-one tackles.

"We've adjusted that and fixed that and will be ready for Sunday. You really can't blame the positional change.

"They are professional players and we've just got to get the job done."

The Sea Eagles lost 10 of 15 games last year when Trbojevic either didn't play or went down early.

Theoretically though, they are further weakened this year.

Only Daly Cherry-Evans is available from their first-choice spine, given Walker's injury and hooker Manase Fainu still being stood down.

The Sea Eagles will at least get centre Moses Suli back for Sunday's clash, while Reuben Garrick will stay at fullback with Brendan Elliot to drop out.

Suli's right edge will be crucial in defence.

Manly have been the second best in the league on that side this year, conceding just seven tries in seven games.

Newcastle's opposing left is meanwhile the best in the game, having piled on 15 tries this year and with Bradman Best returning this week.

"It's all about what you're playing and what's happening on the day," Hasler said.

"It's been very good for them and very consistent. We're going to have to be on guard, that's for sure."

