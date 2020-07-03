Keary knew Storm game had twist to come

When Luke Keary saw how much time was left following the last minute field-goal he'd kicked to put Sydney Roosters one point ahead in Thursday's NRL clash against Melbourne, he knew.

Despite the Storm having just seconds to somehow take the game into golden point, he knew there was a twist to come.

"These guys, we've had so many close games with them," the Roosters five-eighth said after the latest battle between the past decade's two most dominant clubs.

"I knew it wasn't over. I knew they were going to kick to Suli (Vunivalu) on that short kickoff."

Keary's prediction was accurate.

The Storm did kick to their Fijian winger and moments later the match had been levelled when Ryan Papenhuyzen slotted a field goal with 10 seconds to go.

A penalty by Jake Friend right in front of the goalposts in the opening period of golden point then allowed Storm captain Cameron Smith to slot the winning penalty as Melbourne claimed a thrilling 27-25 win at Suncorp Stadium.

The result ended the Roosters' run of five straight wins since the resumption of the league in May and came with the cost of winger Daniel Tupou limping off in the extra period with an ankle injury.

With Victor Radley and Sam Verrells both sidelined due to season-ending knee injuries last weekend, the Roosters will be hoping Tupou's knock isn't too serious.

Keary however is confident injuries won't derail the club's bid for a third straight premiership.

"Last year we got our first full squad on grand final day," he said.

"We had people out all the time.

"Obviously to lose the two boys last week is a bit devastating for them. Two young guys, ACLs - that hurts.

"But you can't really dwell on it, you just move on. The boys will recover. We've got a few there in the reserves who can step up."