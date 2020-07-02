Hansen gets first Brumbies rugby start

Local product Mack Hansen will get his first start for the Brumbies in Saturday's opening-round Super Rugby AU clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

Hansen, who made his Super Rugby debut last year against the NSW Waratahs, fills the fullback position in the absence of injured Wallabies back Tom Banks, who has a foot injury.

Winger Solomone Kata (hamstring) and halfback Ryan Lonergan (ankle) are the other unavailable players.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said 22-year-old Hansen deserved his chance.

"Mack's someone who's worked incredibly hard for a long period now to get a crack," McKellar said on Thursday.

"He's been very good at training now for the best part of the last two years and he was rewarded last year ... he understands what's required now to play well at this level and he's ready to go."

Halfback Issak Fines is a chance of making his Super Rugby debut off the bench while Test prop Scott Sio was also included in the reserves with skipper Allan Alaalatoa joining Folau Fainga'a and James Slipper in an all-Wallabies front row.

McKellar said his decision to start openside flanker Tom Cusack over Will Miller, who held the role before the regular Super competition was called off, was part of his "strategy" against the Rebels.

The battle between Brumbies rising star Noah Lolesio and Melbourne's Test playmaker Matt Toomua will be key, with the Rebel stating the young gun had upstaged him their earlier meeting this year.

McKellar said that the 20-year-old had stayed humble.

"He's had some good publicity but great players aren't made off the back of half a dozen good games," he said.

"But he's got a work ethic and an attitude that just keeps getting better and better."

Brumbies: Mack Hansen, Andy Muirhead, Tevita Kuridrani, Irae Simone, Tom Wright, Noah Lolesio, Joe Powell, Pete Samu, Tom Cusack, Rob Valetini, Murray Douglas, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper. Replacements: Connal McInerney, Scott Sio, Tom Ross, Lachlan McCaffrey, Will Miller, Issak Fines, Bayley Kuenzle, Len Ikitau.