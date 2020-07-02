AAP Rugby

Warriors player back to NZ after accident

By AAP Newswire

Forward Leivaha Pulu will reportedly be the first Warriors player to return home from their NRL vigil in Australia after his pregnant wife was involved in a car accident.

TVNZ reported Pulu had left their team base in Terrigal, NSW, and would fly to Auckland to be with his wife, who is not believed to have been injured in the incident.

The club has yet to confirm Pulu's departure but the report said the NRL had agreed they would be granted access to another loan player to replace the second-rower, who has yet to play a game this season.

It may not have been a hard decision for 30-year-old former Gold Coast Titan Pulu, who was one of four players named by Warriors chief executive Cameron George as weighing up returning to Auckland for personal reasons.

The club has given the NRL a deadline of July 19 to get exemptions for players' Auckland-based families to cross the Tasman, having become increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress.

Wingers Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a and prop Agnatius Paasi have also voiced a desire to return home after the round 10 game against Cronulla if the impasse remains.

The club has drawn up a list of loan prospects to replace any departed players so are set to move quickly to replace former Tongan international Pulu, who has played 58 first grade games.

