I’ll go if not right for Broncos: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold won't wait to get the sack if he no longer believes he's the right man for the job.

Seibold has come under increasing pressure following a five-match losing streak which has left the Queensland club 15th on the ladder.

The 45-year-old is in the second season of a five-year deal with the Broncos, reportedly with an option in his favour, but says he won't be hanging around if he doesn't feel he's up to the role.

"I don't look two weeks down the track, three weeks down the track, as far as job safety," Seibold said.

"If at some stage the Broncos didn't think that I was the right person, then that's their decision.

"I've got a really strong contract there, it's not performance based, but at the end of the day, I'll know if I'm not the right person for the job.

"I won't need anyone else to tap me on the shoulder."

Seibold said commentary from outside the club following last weekend's loss to Gold Coast had been "intense" but internally there had been no loss of belief.

He also dismissed any suggestion players weren't putting in 100 per cent effort for the club and backed himself and the team to turn their fortunes around.

"I've been in this position before. The last few teams I've taken to the semi-finals. I know I can get the group out of this," Seibold said.

"We're sticking together really solidly, that's front office and back office, and the football department. And we're working really hard to get better."

Seibold also refused to get drawn into the war of words between his predecessor Wayne Bennett and Broncos' chairman Karl Morris.

Bennett was livid with the suggestion by Morris the supercoach had left the Broncos roster in need of a rebuild after being sacked by the club he guided to seven premierships in 14 years in 2018.

Seibold said he was comfortable with the roster at his disposal but admitted some of the more inexperienced players were still developing their craft.

We've got a lot of zero-to-30 game players and one thing I know about them is they'll get better the more experience they play," he said.

"There's been some some challenges in-and-around that space but I think the younger guys are getting better that's no doubt about that.

"I'm focused on the here and now and trying to prepare for this week's game ... it doesn't matter who wears the jersey, they're expected to do their job."