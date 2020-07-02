AAP Rugby

Titans eye unlikely NRL finals push

By AAP Newswire

Tyrone Peachey - AAP

1 of 1

They've only just hauled themselves off the bottom of the NRL ladder but in the crazy year that is 2020, Gold Coast know an unlikely bid for finals football isn't out of the question.

The Titans put on their best display under Justin Holbrook last weekend to thrash embattled Queensland rivals Brisbane and leapfrog the Broncos on the ladder.

They'll take on a Cronulla team this Saturday also looking up rather than down after an impressive win over Manly last weekend.

With this year's COVID-affected season reduced to 20 rounds, utility Tyrone Peachey knows going on a brief run of wins could be transformative for the Titan's aspirations.

"You only need to go on a little bit of a run because the season's shortened," the ex-Shark said.

"If you can get three or four wins together and just keep that momentum going, it's going to put you in a good spot towards the end of the year.

"We won two games last year and we've won two now so we can't get too far ahead of ourselves.

"We've got a tough team in the Sharks and were going to do my best to beat them."

The Sharks' trip north will be the Titans' first match at CBUS Super Stadium since the season resumed in May.

Peachey said despite the team being on a club record nine-game losing streak at their home ground, getting back to Robina is a good thing.

"The travel has been rattling a few teams and we've had to travel a bit," Peachey said.

"I think just sleeping at home and then driving up 20 minutes to the stadium is going to benefit us."

Latest articles

Opinion

Life isn’t always as good as it should be, but it’s never as bad as it could be

LIAM NASH IS STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE It could be worse. If I was ever to have words of wisdom tattooed on the inside of my eyelids, these would be it. Passed down the line from older family members, saying the phrase has been a great grounding...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Penny pinching council

Julie Reed Shepparton What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching. The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates’. Obviously a $195 reduction on...

John Lewis
Opinion

Let’s introduce a four-hour work day

Trust and truth, and intent, are among the first casualties when it’s advocated you “put your weapons down” and then the proponent unleashes an all-guns-blazing rhetoric rooted firmly in ideology. The promised “laser-like...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire