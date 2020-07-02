Titans eye unlikely NRL finals push

They've only just hauled themselves off the bottom of the NRL ladder but in the crazy year that is 2020, Gold Coast know an unlikely bid for finals football isn't out of the question.

The Titans put on their best display under Justin Holbrook last weekend to thrash embattled Queensland rivals Brisbane and leapfrog the Broncos on the ladder.

They'll take on a Cronulla team this Saturday also looking up rather than down after an impressive win over Manly last weekend.

With this year's COVID-affected season reduced to 20 rounds, utility Tyrone Peachey knows going on a brief run of wins could be transformative for the Titan's aspirations.

"You only need to go on a little bit of a run because the season's shortened," the ex-Shark said.

"If you can get three or four wins together and just keep that momentum going, it's going to put you in a good spot towards the end of the year.

"We won two games last year and we've won two now so we can't get too far ahead of ourselves.

"We've got a tough team in the Sharks and were going to do my best to beat them."

The Sharks' trip north will be the Titans' first match at CBUS Super Stadium since the season resumed in May.

Peachey said despite the team being on a club record nine-game losing streak at their home ground, getting back to Robina is a good thing.

"The travel has been rattling a few teams and we've had to travel a bit," Peachey said.

"I think just sleeping at home and then driving up 20 minutes to the stadium is going to benefit us."