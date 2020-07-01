AAP Rugby

Storm could see NRL season out in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm NRL training - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne want to play home games on the Sunshine Coast this year with coach Craig Bellamy resigned to the fact they could be based in Queensland for the rest of the season.

The Storm will play their first 'home' match at Suncorp Stadium against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night, after moving north last week.

Their next 'home' game is scheduled for round 10 against the Gold Coast, on the same night the Queensland Reds are due to play at Suncorp.

As things stand, the Storm face a 90-minute bus ride to matches in Brisbane from their indefinite base on the Sunshine Coast.

The Storm already have links with the region through their feeder team in the Queensland Cup, and have played trial matches at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"I'd love to (play games here)," Bellamy said.

"Were in the throes of trying to play the Titans game here ... I'm not quite sure what has to happen for that to happen.

"They have obviously played games here before, and not only trial games.

"If we are going to be here for a whole heap of time we would love to play all our games here if we can, because it's not as much travel as going to Suncorp."

When the Storm left home in Victoria last week they were hopeful it would only be for a period of two weeks.

However, since that announcement last Monday, 389 more coronavirus cases have been uncovered in the state - including 73 on Wednesday.

The NRL and the club's decision to move early has proven beneficial with Thursday night's clash unaffected despite Queensland's hardline stance on Victorian arrivals hurting the AFL.

About 20 families have since made the move north to join the Storm players and staff, and are in Queensland in quarantine.

More moves are also in the works.

The predicted stay has in turn ballooned out with Bellamy now preparing his troops to the prospect they may not return home before the end of the campaign.

"A few figures we got off the NRL the other day in a meeting with players and staff, I wouldn't be surprised if we were here for the rest of the season," Bellamy said.

"It depends on what happens down in Melbourne with the numbers.

"It's been hectic, the world has been tipped upside down.

"This week we didn't really want to put too much pressure on them with too much routine. It's a big change for all the families who are up here.

"Hopefully after this it can all settle down a bit more and get into a routine."

Latest articles

News

House destroyed by fire

An investigation is underway after a Deniliquin home was destroyed by fire yesterday. Emergency services were called to the Davidson St home at about 3.30am, and found the premises well alight. No one was home at the time of the fire, and nearby...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Councillors to stay on another 12 months

Edward River councillors will all serve an extra 12 months on top of their elected terms. It comes after NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock announced that local government elections would be postponed. We were meant to go to the polls...

Olivia Duffey
News

Their ‘love’ still intact

Luke Hodgson proposed to his partner of two years at the unofficial ‘love bridge’ in the Waring Gardens in February this year. Mr Hodgson used a lock engraved with ‘Chloe will you marry me?’ to carry out the beautiful proposal. She said yes...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Bennett lets fly at bumbling Broncos

Super-coach Wayne Bennett has hit back at claims he left Brisbane in need of a rebuild as the NRL giants languish in second-last spot on the ladder.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire