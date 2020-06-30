Tuivasa-Sheck guilty at NRL judiciary

AAP Rugby

The New Zealand Warriors' woes have continued with inspirational captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suspended after an unsuccessful appearance at the NRL judiciary.

The superstar fullback will miss Saturday night's clash with Brisbane on the Central Coast after being found guilty of grade-one shoulder charge on Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Tuivasa-Sheck was far and away the Warriors' best performer in their 44-point loss to the Storm last Friday and his absence is a major blow for the embattled 14th-placed outfit.

The former Dally M Medallist's ban comes after reports that three homesick Warriors had threatened to return to New Zealand to be with their families.

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have left the Warriors stranded in Australia since first being quarantined in Tamworth for two weeks at the beginning of May.

Interim coach Todd Payten says he won't stand in the way if any players wanted out.

The weekend showdown with 15th-placed Brisbane, who are riding their own five-match losing streak, looms as one of the most important games of the season for both sides.

Hence why Tuivasa-Sheck was so intent to play.

But the three-man judiciary panel of Bob Lindner, Ben Creagh and Tony Puletua wasted little time in dismissing defence counsel James McLeod's case for a reprieve.

With a seven-year clean record before Tuesday night, Tuivasa-Sheck is free to return in round nine against Gold Coast on Friday week.

