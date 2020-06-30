AAP Rugby

Reds’ Wilson launches into rugby’s return

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Reds forward Harry Wilson - AAP

1 of 1

As a cricketer Harry Wilson was never scared to take a bowler on and with a Wallabies berth up for grabs he'll take the same approach to his rugby when the Queensland Reds launch a new, domestic season on Friday.

The Reds will host the NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium to kick off the five-team Super Rugby AU.

Wilson was among the tournament's form players when the traditional Super Rugby season was abandoned in March, the three-month break a convenient one as he overcome a serious knee injury without missing a game.

The rookie No.8 combined terrific work ethic with an ability to spark offence thanks to fast hands and an adventurous mindset.

It was the same intent that saw Wilson slash a record 35-ball hundred as a schoolboy, opting to step away and stylishly dispatch bowlers over the off-side rather than slog over mid-wicket.

With Tests against New Zealand the most-likely Wallabies action this season Wilson, who had to prioritise rugby ahead of cricket, won't shy away from the bold approach that's landed him within reach of a berth.

"I've always been, I guess, a risky player and I'm trying to work on the risk verse reward part of the game," the 20-year-old said.

"But I've always tried to back myself in those tight situations, so I don't think much will change there.

"I was happy with my form, but it's an opportunity to forget where I was and start anew."

After a tough road trip to begin the season the Reds were showing signs of life, bouncing back from a 0-17 scoreline to beat South Africa's Bulls 41-17 in their final game before the shutdown.

The mid-season exits of Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after a messy contract dispute hasn't dampened Wilson's spirits, who is keen to test himself against Australia's best.

Teams will start from scratch, with the Western Force recalled for a 10-week regular season followed by a two-week finals series played on September 12 and September 19.

"We're feeling pretty positive about it and there's a lot more on the line versing a few mates and other players in Australia," Wilson said.

"Playing good footy here gives you a good chance of making those Wallabies squads and (Reds v Waratahs) is the biggest game of the year, there's no better way to start."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Emerging Victorian sire Fighting Sun dies

Regarded as a Golden Slipper contender during his racing days before injury forced him out, Fighting Sun has died after a colic attack at Sun Stud.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Japanese star shares top billing for Plate

One of Japan’s best four-year-old mares has been promoted to favouritism for the WS Cox Plate after winning the Takarazuka Kinen.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

AAP Newswire