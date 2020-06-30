Kearney-Broncos link a good fit: Warriors

The Warriors are buoyed by reports linking Stephen Kearney with a job at the Brisbane Broncos, saying there would be no better result for their former head coach.

Barely a week after being abruptly sacked by Warriors management, Kearney has reportedly been looked at for an assistant coaching role at the Broncos, along with Kevin Walters.

Signing such a contract would feel like deja vu for Kearney, who failed to see out the season as Parramatta head coach in 2012 and signed as an assistant at Brisbane soon afterwards, a role he began the following year.

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita hoped his former coach lands on his feet in Brisbane.

The city has been the home of Kearney's wife and two daughters for the three and a half seasons he coached the Warriors and the 48-year-old was quick to return there last weekend after his contract was torn up.

"I was pretty confident that he'd get a job with the amount of experience that he has. With him being based in Brisbane, if he does get that job, I wish him all the best," Harris-Tavita said.

"It all depends on what he wants to do really. I know that when he was over in Auckland, he was away from his family for quite a few years.

"I think the boys are just happy that he can spend time with them now."

Kearney was in line for a substantial payment in the region of $2 million after being shown the door early in a three-year Warriors deal.

Beleaguered Brisbane head coach Anthony Seibold told News Corp he would be interested in taking the former Kiwis player and coach on board.

"He has worked for the club previously, and he's got a lot of experience," Seibold said.

"He did a tremendous job when he was here last time. He'd be a person I'd reach out for if there is a position available."

The Warriors and Broncos face each other in Gosford on Saturday, pitting two teams at a low ebb.