Broncos captain fires back at critics

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has fired back at the battling NRL club's "bullying" critics with a defiant message - "we ain't quitting".

The usually happy-go-lucky skipper finally lost his cool after the knives came out for the Broncos following their fifth straight NRL defeat - an embarrassing 30-12 loss to fellow strugglers Gold Coast on Saturday.

Brisbane have received a barrage of social media abuse while critics including club greats have been queuing up to blast the once mighty team who now sit second last on the NRL ladder.

Now Glenn has taken aim at their detractors, telling them to cut the players some slack and consider their mental wellbeing.

"Before you be quick to judge and take your anger out over social media put yourself in the other person's shoes and think about people's mental state and the impact it could possibly have on those you want to share your thoughts with," he posted on Instagram.

"I will always defend my mates and others being a victim of bullying."

The Broncos reached a new low in their last-round loss to the Titans, booed off the field by their own fans at halftime while trailing 22-0.

Their attitude was further called into question when some Broncos were seen laughing and socialising with opponents on the field after the demoralising display.

But Glenn defended his team, saying they were hurting after yet another defeat.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion about us but don't ever think we are happy with losing," he said.

"You think your (sic) hurting watching us lose 5 game's (sic) in a row?

"Try turning up every single day, working your ass off to prepare well and things still don't go our way on the night, then have to deal with the criticism left right and centre from the media, spectators & fans.

"We get it we ain't playing well but we ain't quitting on nothing."

Broncos chairman Karl Morris has guaranteed under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's future but has reportedly urged him to get some help by signing either former club captain Kevin Walters or dumped Warriors mentor Stephen Kearney as an assistant.