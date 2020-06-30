AAP Rugby

Broncos captain fires back at critics

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Broncos in the NRL. - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has fired back at the battling NRL club's "bullying" critics with a defiant message - "we ain't quitting".

The usually happy-go-lucky skipper finally lost his cool after the knives came out for the Broncos following their fifth straight NRL defeat - an embarrassing 30-12 loss to fellow strugglers Gold Coast on Saturday.

Brisbane have received a barrage of social media abuse while critics including club greats have been queuing up to blast the once mighty team who now sit second last on the NRL ladder.

Now Glenn has taken aim at their detractors, telling them to cut the players some slack and consider their mental wellbeing.

"Before you be quick to judge and take your anger out over social media put yourself in the other person's shoes and think about people's mental state and the impact it could possibly have on those you want to share your thoughts with," he posted on Instagram.

"I will always defend my mates and others being a victim of bullying."

The Broncos reached a new low in their last-round loss to the Titans, booed off the field by their own fans at halftime while trailing 22-0.

Their attitude was further called into question when some Broncos were seen laughing and socialising with opponents on the field after the demoralising display.

But Glenn defended his team, saying they were hurting after yet another defeat.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion about us but don't ever think we are happy with losing," he said.

"You think your (sic) hurting watching us lose 5 game's (sic) in a row?

"Try turning up every single day, working your ass off to prepare well and things still don't go our way on the night, then have to deal with the criticism left right and centre from the media, spectators & fans.

"We get it we ain't playing well but we ain't quitting on nothing."

Broncos chairman Karl Morris has guaranteed under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's future but has reportedly urged him to get some help by signing either former club captain Kevin Walters or dumped Warriors mentor Stephen Kearney as an assistant.

Latest articles

Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run. Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

SDJFL targeting July 18 start date

Shepparton District Junior Football League is hoping to start its season on the weekend of July 18-19. League officials confirmed their decision at a meeting last week, with under-10, 12, 14, 16 and youth girls’ competitions again to be...

Brayden May
Sport

Yarroweyah pulls out of Picola District league season

The club expressed a range of impacts from COVID-19 for its decision to pull out of the season, which has a proposed start date of July 11

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

AAP Newswire