Luke apologies for post-match behaviour

By AAP Newswire

Issac Luke - AAP

Veteran Brisbane rake Issac Luke has apologised for his post-match behaviour that has earned the ire of Broncos fans and former teammate Sam Burgess.

Luke was among a handful of Broncos players who copped criticism for laughing and socialising with opponents after their embarrassing 30-12 last round NRL loss to lowly Gold Coast - Brisbane's fifth straight defeat.

Former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis slammed their behaviour which also prompted a savage backlash from Brisbane fans on social media.

Luke's former South Sydney teammate Burgess also took aim, telling Fox Sports: "If I was a senior player I would be filthy at that".

It warranted a response from Luke on social media.

"For years I've always played with my heart on my sleeve. And I will until the day I hang my boots up," he wrote on Twitter.

"The actions that happened after yesterday's game were poor on my behalf I accept that. But that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt to lose.

"And @SamBurgess8 you know me more than anyone on that panel at how much it would affect me Losing last night.

"I also accept that it was in poor taste to show that I don't care about this club or the jersey. I love this club.

"I'm also sorry to the members and fans as well as the rugby league community for showing that."

Luke also reached out to Burgess.

"Normally I wouldn't react to ...(a) thing like this. But when one of my good mates @SamBurgess8 said something it hits me personally as he knows what I'm like," he said.

"You have my number brother. I'm only a phone call away."

But Broncos legend Steve Renouf believes the team's priority should be addressing their attitude during games, saying they look "lost".

Renouf said Brisbane should be concentrating on what they do during a game before slamming their lack of leadership.

"They seem to be looking around and not knowing what is going on with their own team, they just look lost," he told AAP.

"They lack leadership. No one is really putting their hand up in that team."

