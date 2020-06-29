Tigers have to make Grant play: Momirovski

Paul Momirovski says Wests Tigers would be "stupid" not to try and keep Melbourne hooker Harry Grant permanently, but the centre is determined to head home to Sydney at the end of their NRL loan deal.

The two clubs swapped the players for the year with the Tigers needing a hooker and youngster Grant stuck behind Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith and Kiwi Test rake Brandon Smith.

Momirovski added depth to the Storm's backline after the departure of two premiership centres.

The 23-year-old made his debut in Melbourne colours on Friday night, scoring two tries in their 50-6 rout of the Warriors.

Grant, meanwhile, has been a revelation at the Tigers and stunningly sits second in the Dally M voting after seven rounds.

Melbourne are firm in their belief that Grant will return to them for season 2021 and beyond but he reportedly has a get-out clause in his contract if 37-year-old Smith decides to continue his illustrious career.

Momirovski said it's not just the Tigers who are likely to be seeking out Grant.

"I think they'd (Tigers) be stupid not to try and keep him," he said.

"There'd be heaps of other clubs looking at Harry's situation ... it's not up to me but I'm happy Harry is doing well and I'm happy they're doing well."

Momirovski said he would be heading back to Sydney regardless of what happened with 22-year-old Grant.

"I've got a contract with the Tigers after this year and that's where my head is at, I don't have any other discussions,"Momirovski said.

"My focus is on Melbourne this year but I've got a contract at the TIgers next year so that's it for me."

Momirovski has moved with the Storm to the Sunshine Coast due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

The traded pair were in limbo for months over the off-season before the deal was approved by the NRL and then delayed by COVID-19, so Momirovski said relocating to Queensland was easy for him.

"Another move in the year isn't anything new for me," he said.

"I think for the boys who are more set up in Melbourne it's probably more of a shock but I'm in a new environment anyway."