I can help lift Broncos spirits: Walters

Kevin Walters says he is confident he can help Brisbane rediscover their self belief after putting his hand up to assist under-fire coach Anthony Seibold.

The ex-Broncos premiership-winning captain said it was tough to watch his former NRL club slide to five straight losses but claimed he could help "lift the spirits" of players if welcomed back to Red Hill.

Walters on Sunday re-signed as Queensland coach until the end of 2021, seemingly ending speculation the former Broncos playmaker could replace Seibold if the board tapped him on the shoulder.

But Walters, who was a Broncos assistant under Wayne Bennett in 2018, said he was happy to help Seibold in their time of need.

"If they want to reach out and need some help I would be happy to help," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"I feel for the players more than anyone.

"I see frustration amongst the playing group. I see them playing as individuals not as a team.

"As a former player no one likes seeing this happening to any club particularly one that you have been associated with for a long time."

Asked what he could offer, Walters said: "Just lift the spirits of the group somehow, provide a bit of unity.

"They have enough talent in that group to be sitting much higher on the table.

"They have to believe in themselves, work hard and get it rolling in the right direction."

Seibold, who is a year-and-a-half into a five-season deal, appears to need all the help he can get ahead of Brisbane's round-eight clash with Warriors at Gosford on Saturday.

While Brisbane chairman Karl Morris on Sunday said they were in for the long haul with Seibold, the embattled mentor is desperate for a win after his side reached a new low last round.

Brisbane were booed off the ground by their own fans at halftime before they were upset 30-12 by NRL battlers Gold Coast.

They are the most ill-disciplined team in the competition (conceding 7.7 penalties per game), have the worst for-against points record in their club history and have the most players charged - eight - by any NRL club this year.

Back-rower Joe Ofahengaue is the latest, facing a three-game ban for a shoulder charge.

Their attitude has also been questioned with some players seen laughing and high-fiving Titans opponents on the field after the 30-12 shocker.

"You've got to be a sportsman and shake their hand but get off the field and sort your mess out if you are losing," Walters said of the Broncos' behaviour.

Issac Luke apologised for his jovial post-match manner on social media.

He was among the Broncos players slammed by Brisbane greats for their behaviour but the veteran rake was hurt most by ex-South Sydney teammate Sam Burgess' criticism on Fox Sports.

"The actions that happened after yesterday's game were poor on my behalf I accept that," he said on Twitter.

"I'm also sorry to the members and fans as well as the rugby league community for showing that.

"Normally I wouldn't react ... but when one of my good mates (Burgess) ... said something it hits me personally ... You have my number brother."