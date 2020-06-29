AAP Rugby

Tigers unearth wing prospect in Talau

By AAP Newswire

Tommy Talau of the Tigers. - AAP

1 of 1

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire believes he may have found the solution to his problematic left-wing spot in rookie Tommy Talau.

The son of former Canterbury centre Willie haunted his dad's club on Sunday after bagging the first two tries of his career in a 34-6 rout.

His try-scoring heroics came 22 years after Willie also claimed the maiden try of his career, ironically against the now-defunct Western Suburbs.

Tommy provided the highlight of the contest with his second effort, acrobatically planting the ball despite almost his entire body suspended over the sideline.

The 20-year-old finished his memorable outing with 126 metres from 17 carries, and appears set for a lengthy stint on the Tigers' left edge.

It was just the third appearance of his career, having made his debut last year and playing his second game a fortnight ago before injury ruled him out last week.

"He's a quality kid and the way he finished that try... he's probably played more in the centres and back row," Maguire said of Tommy post-game.

Maguire has used a number of wingers on the left flank since arriving at the club last year, including Corey Thompson, Robert Jennings and Mahe Fonua.

However, Tommy now seems like a real find.

"I put him on the wing there a couple of weeks ago and he shined for us. I think he's found a spot there which is good," Maguire said.

Tommy was one of a number of Tigers who impressed against the Bulldogs, with David Nofoaluma also bagging a brace.

The victory was their third in a row - the first time in the Maguire era - and went some way to vindicating his decision to axe Benji Marshall three weeks ago.

Their next challenge will be to take down an in-form Penrith outfit.

"I think we're definitely heading in the right direction," Maguire said.

"The history of the club, what I looked at, at that moment in time, that's why I made the changes. It's up to the 17 each week, is to build upon that.

"We haven't done anything yet."

