AAP Rugby

Maroons extend Walters until end of 2021

By AAP Newswire

Kevin Walters - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland Rugby League has extended the contract of State of Origin coach Kevin Walters for another year, taking him through to the end of 2021.

The Maroons announced the deal on Sunday night, saying the decision gives the Maroons more stability heading into this year's series.

"Kevie is an immensely popular and respected figure amongst the playing group and support staff, and he understands Origin and what makes the players tick," QRL managing director Robert Moore said in a statement.

"Loyalty and respect have been cornerstones of the Maroons' success, and the opportunity to extend his time with our Origin and representative program is certainly in line with these values."

The re-signing comes just days after the NSWRL extended the contract of their own Origin coach, Brad Fittler, for the same term.

It also comes with NRL side Brisbane in the midst of a horror stretch of form under coach Anthony Seibold.

Walters was heavily linked to the role prior to Wayne Bennett leaving the club in 2018, before he swapped with Seibold, who was with South Sydney at the time.

The extension means Walters, who took on the Maroons gig in 2016, will be in charge of their Origin side for six straight series.

This year's three-game series has been delayed until November due to COVID-19.

"While I am pleased to get the contract talks finalised for next year, my focus has always been on the 2020 series and making sure we get our preparation spot on," Walters said.

"Our wider squad had a really productive weekend together in February, and while the schedule change because of COVID-19 will certainly throw up some new challenges, we'll adapt and be ready for game one."

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause. SRC prefects Chloe Charnstrom and Sam Brown led the fundraising effort last...

Madi Chwasta
News

Grants available to increase security for community groups

Sports clubs and community groups can apply for Victorian Government grants that will provide funding to install public safety and security. The Community Safety Infrastructure program offers grants of between $25 000 and $500 000...

James Bennett
News

Barooga Sporties health and fitness centre to reopen

In a massive win for the community, Barooga Sporties health and fitness is set to reopen following funding commitments from both Berrigan and Moira Shire councils. Moira Shire Council committed to matching Berrigan Shire’s $50 000 funding for...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

Penrith NRL prop Jack Hetherington will join the Warriors on a loan deal after the club were forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire