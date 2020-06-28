Warriors pick up Hetherington on loan deal

The slumping Warriors have signed Penrith prop Jack Hetherington as their latest loan player after being forced to release Poasa Faamausili back to the Sydney Roosters.

Hetherington will join the club immediately, getting the chance to return to NRL action after not being picked by the second-placed Panthers since the opening round.

"Ivan Cleary, the Panthers and the NRL have been terrific in making Jack available so quickly after we lost Poasa," Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan said.

"Jack had a breakout year in 2018 and will give us the qualities we're looking for, a big man in the middle who carries the ball strongly and is tough defensively."

Under the terms of the agreement, the Panthers can recall Hetherington if required.

His move caps off a dramatic weekend for the Warriors (5-2).

Players met with NRL bosses Peter V'landys and Andrew Abdo on Saturday to discuss their immediate future, with some wanting to return home to New Zealand immediately.

Players with non-Australian partners are desperate to see their families again, after leaving home to begin preparations for the NRL's resumption almost two months ago.

The club's homesick players agreed to remain in Australia for another two weeks amid attempts with government to have their families allowed into the country.

However their future beyond that point remains unknown.

It comes after the squad was rattled coach Stephen Kearney's sacking last week, before their 50-6 flogging at the hands of Melbourne on Friday night.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also faces a one-game ban for that match, after being pinged for a shoulder charge in the loss to the Storm.