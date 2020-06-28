Crusaders edge Chiefs in NZ Super Rugby

Fullback Will Jordan has scored a try either side of halftime for the Crusaders who have outlasted the Chiefs 18-13 in their Super Rugby Aotearoa match at a drenched Christchurch Stadium.

The 10-time Super Rugby champions made the most of their few scoring opportunities and defended brilliantly on Sunday to make it two wins out of two in the competition and move to outright second in the standings, three points behind the Blues.

Warren Gatland's Chiefs wrestled their way back from an 18-3 deficit but were left ruing a slew of untimely errors as they slumped to a third-straight defeat in the all-New Zealand competition.

"Full credit to the Chiefs - they put us under a lot of pressure. I'm just stoked the boys got through," said Crusaders captain Codie Taylor.

Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo'unga kicked the first points of the match in the 11th minute and, although the Chiefs dominated the next quarter, they were able to come up with only one Damian McKenzie penalty in response.

Fullback McKenzie had looked lively in attack but misjudged a high kick just after the half-hour mark, allowing All Blacks winger Sevu Reece to race away and send Jordan in for his first try.

Mo'unga converted to give the Crusaders a 10-3 halftime lead. Jordan added his second try six minutes into the second half after a quick lineout throw from Reece caught the Chiefs napping.

A second Mo'unga penalty in the 61st minute extended the advantage to 18-3, an imposing lead for a team who last lost a home Super Rugby match four years ago.

Chiefs winger Sean Wainui finally breached the red defensive wall three minutes later for a converted try, however, and McKenzie slotted his second penalty to reduce the deficit to five points with 10 minutes to play.

"The forecast was for rain and we knew it was going to come down to who defended best and put pressure on in the opposition half," Codie Taylor said.

"A young fella like Will Jordan is on his toes non-stop and just wants to get involved. It's awesome to see guys backing their skills in conditions like this and against a team like the Chiefs when opportunities don't come too often."