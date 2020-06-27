AAP Rugby

Eels’ Moses hurt during Raiders NRL clash

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Moses - AAP

1 of 1

Parramatta's NRL campaign might have been dealt a serious blow with star halfback Mitchell Moses suffering a suspected lower left leg injury.

Moses limped off the field late in the first half of Saturday night's clash with Canberra, after appearing to struggle getting off the defensive line.

He was replaced by Brad Takairangai and ruled out for the rest of the game, leaving the sole playmaking duties to young Dylan Brown.

