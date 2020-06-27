Fifita should take Titans NRL deal: Tallis

Even former Brisbane captain Gorden Tallis reckons Broncos star David Fifita should take the money and sign with NRL rivals Gold Coast Titans.

Fifita's future has dominated the spotlight ahead of Brisbane's derby clash with the Titans at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, after reports the Gold Coast were offering a $5 million deal for the off-contract back-rower.

A proud former skipper of the club, Tallis has been an outspoken Broncos critic of late and doubled down ahead of the derby by saying he has his fingers crossed for Fifita's defection.

"I really hope so," Tallis told Fox League.

"When you catch a big fish all the others come. When you're on that boat other people want to come and join and maybe be part of it.

"They just need a marquee player."

Tallis backed the Titans to get their man after reports that a $1 million a season, five-year deal had been dangled in front of the 20-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

There was even speculation Gold Coast would blow the contract terms out to $8 million for eight years in order to get their man.

Tallis urged Titans to go all out, comparing Fifita with North Queensland wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo who signed a 10-year, $10 million deal with the Cowboys in 2017.

"We thought that Taumalolo was too expensive and Fifita can have that sort of impact on a game, and on a team and the guys around him," Tallis said.

"I'd love him to go there (Titans) and play and be the big dog. I reckon it'd suit him."

While speculation swirls around Fifita, Brisbane have at least staved off Titans' interest in rising star Tesi Niu.

Despite reports this week Gold Coast had nabbed Niu for 2021, Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said the 18-year-old speedster had verbally agreed to stay at Red Hill.

"There had been a bit of speculation that Tesi might be leaving but he has verbally agreed," Seibold said of Niu who will make his starting debut at fullback on Saturday.