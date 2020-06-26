AAP Rugby

Force flanker Chris Alcock calls it quits

By AAP Newswire

Chris Alcock. - AAP

1 of 1

Western Force flanker Chris Alcock says his fear of getting injured convinced him it was the right time to retire despite being just weeks away from playing in Australia's new rugby competition.

Alcock spent four injury-ravaged years at the Force from 2013-2016, and he rejoined the club in 2018 for Andrew Forrest's Global Rapid Rugby.

The 32-year-old, who also spent stints at the Waratahs and Brumbies, said it was clear to him that he needed to retire.

His decision comes just two weeks before the Force open their Super Rugby AU campaign against the Waratahs in Sydney on July 11.

"I've put my body through a fair bit of stress and damage, and it just came to the point where I was more concerned about getting injured than playing rugby," Alcock said.

"I'm still training with the squad for a couple more days but for the last few weeks I have been doing whatever I can to get the guys in the best shape going into their first game.

"Just seeing how they are building and coming together is something that I have loved; it's quite hard to be almost on the outside already."

Alcock, who started his career at the Waratahs in 2010, said rugby had given him some lifetime memories.

"I got pulled out of second-grade rugby to go to the Waratahs - I was only training one day a week while I was at university, so I did not see that happening from where I was," he said.

"With rugby I have been able to travel the world. I've lived in Japan, I've played in South America, New Zealand and South Africa. I can't give it enough credit for what it has given me."

Latest articles

Finance

ACCC to appeal rail terminal takeover

The ACCC is seeking special leave to appeal to the High Court against Pacific National’s acquisition of a rail terminal in Queensland from Aurizon.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas raises $1.4b equity for COVID era

Qantas has raised $1.3 billion from institutional investors as part of a $1.9 billion share sale, and its equities will resume trade when the market opens.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Aust to be sold to Bain Capital

Virgin Australia administrators have agreed to sell the airline to Bain Capital to pay off its creditors.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire