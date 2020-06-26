Force flanker Chris Alcock calls it quits

Western Force flanker Chris Alcock says his fear of getting injured convinced him it was the right time to retire despite being just weeks away from playing in Australia's new rugby competition.

Alcock spent four injury-ravaged years at the Force from 2013-2016, and he rejoined the club in 2018 for Andrew Forrest's Global Rapid Rugby.

The 32-year-old, who also spent stints at the Waratahs and Brumbies, said it was clear to him that he needed to retire.

His decision comes just two weeks before the Force open their Super Rugby AU campaign against the Waratahs in Sydney on July 11.

"I've put my body through a fair bit of stress and damage, and it just came to the point where I was more concerned about getting injured than playing rugby," Alcock said.

"I'm still training with the squad for a couple more days but for the last few weeks I have been doing whatever I can to get the guys in the best shape going into their first game.

"Just seeing how they are building and coming together is something that I have loved; it's quite hard to be almost on the outside already."

Alcock, who started his career at the Waratahs in 2010, said rugby had given him some lifetime memories.

"I got pulled out of second-grade rugby to go to the Waratahs - I was only training one day a week while I was at university, so I did not see that happening from where I was," he said.

"With rugby I have been able to travel the world. I've lived in Japan, I've played in South America, New Zealand and South Africa. I can't give it enough credit for what it has given me."