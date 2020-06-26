AAP Rugby

Souths have no fears for Reynolds and Cook

By AAP Newswire

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett - AAP

Wayne Bennett has allayed any fears over the fitness of South Sydney duo Adam Reynolds and Damien Cook during the NRL's shortest press conference of 2020.

Both Reynolds and Cook looked troubled at different stages of Thursday night's loss to Penrith, before the star pair both finished the match on the field.

Reynolds' hamstring appeared to trouble him late in the game, while Damien Cook at one point sought assistance from a trainer over his knee.

"I don't think it's too bad. I don't know what's wrong with him," Bennett said of Reynolds.

When asked of Cook's knee, Bennett said: "He's OK."

The South Sydney coach's press conference lasted just 80 seconds following his side's 20-12 defeat.

With the focus and talk surrounding him and his future all week, Bennett offered up a total of just 88 words to eight post-match questions from the media.

It came a day after he criticised several journalists over continual links made between he and other clubs for 2021.

Bennett is off contract at the Rabbitohs at the end of next year, with Souths having already confirmed Jason Demetriou will take over in 2022.

Rugby

