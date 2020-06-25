AAP Rugby

Tedesco out of clash with Dragons

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco - AAP

1 of 1

James Tedesco has been ruled out of Friday night's NRL clash with St George Illawarra as part of a double blow for the Sydney Roosters.

Tedesco has failed to recover from a concussion to play in the match, while centre Josh Morris has also been ruled out with a minor calf issue.

Tedesco suffered a heavy knock when Maika Sivo flattened him in the Roosters' win over Parramatta last week.

The star fullback did not train in the club's captain's run on Thursday, before being ruled out of the game later that night.

The reigning premiers have already shown they have the ability to perform without the Dally M Medallist this year.

Just three weeks ago they flogged Brisbane 59-0 at Suncorp Stadium without the NSW and Australian representative.

Brett Morris will again deputise for him at the back, while Mitchell Aubusson will play at centre.

