Big crowds, sharper refs for NZ rugby

Super Rugby Aotearoa is expecting bigger crowds and better refereeing this weekend, with the chief executive of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confident the 10-week domestic competition is building up a head of steam.

Crowds for the four games held so far have been averaging about 26,000, an increase of more than 105% on the wider Super Rugby tournament before it was shut down due to COVID-19, NZR's Mark Robinson said.