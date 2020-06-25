AAP Rugby

Big crowds, sharper refs for NZ rugby

By AAP Newswire

Super Rugby Aotearoa Highlanders v Chiefs - AAP

1 of 1

Super Rugby Aotearoa is expecting bigger crowds and better refereeing this weekend, with the chief executive of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confident the 10-week domestic competition is building up a head of steam.

Crowds for the four games held so far have been averaging about 26,000, an increase of more than 105% on the wider Super Rugby tournament before it was shut down due to COVID-19, NZR's Mark Robinson said.

TV viewing figures are up 88%.

"It's brilliant news," Robinson told reporters on Thursday. "There is a real excitement building and we have some real momentum."

That upward trend looks set to continue this weekend.

Ticket sales for Saturday's clash between the Auckland Blues and Otago Highlanders are on track to breach 25,000, while the Canterbury Crusaders are also expecting a large crowd for their first home game of the revitalised competition.

The unbeaten Blues go into their match knowing referees have taken on board complaints about some of their decisions, as a stricter line on the tackle, breakdown and offside line saw a slew of penalties dished out.

"The players are taking a little while to adjust. And the referees are taking a little while to adjust," referees boss Bryce Lawrence told Sky Sports.

"We are putting our hands up and saying that we're not quite getting it right at the moment."

Latest articles

National

Slain Solomone laid to rest in Melbourne

Family have farewelled Solomone Taufeulungaki at a moving funeral in Melbourne, as the community mourns the loss of the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death.

AAP Newswire
National

Cop in uniform at time of rape, jury told

Kristian Dieter Glaser denies having non-consensual sex with a woman about the time he ended his shift as a NSW police officer in Sydney in 2013.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire