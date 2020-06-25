Broncos players are behind me: Seibold

Under-fire coach Anthony Seibold says he is the right man to lead Brisbane and has rejected claims he has lost the dressing room.

Already under pressure to snap a four-game losing streak, Seibold is feeling the heat after a report this week claimed only two players backed him when he asked if he had the team's support a fortnight ago.

The report claimed Seibold received the awkward response following their round-five loss to Manly.

But Seibold simply laughed it off ahead of Saturday's round-seven NRL clash with Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium.

"I'm from Rocky (Rockhampton) so I have a good sense of humour but that is a fabrication," he said.

"There were probably 30-odd people in the room that night so if you want to ask them ... (but) the players will say that never happened.

"I am not sure where the motivation for things like that come from."

Asked if the players were behind him, Seibold replied: "Yeah, 100 per cent they are".

Seibold backed himself as the man to get the Broncos out of their rut but stressed he was playing the "long game".

He said that approach had been rubber stamped by Broncos chairman Karl Morris when he first took over the reins ahead of the 2019 season.

"He (Morris) gave me a five-year deal because he told me it's going to take a couple of years to sort out this roster," he said.

"I know I can coach. I haven't lost any belief in what we are trying to do but it's about the long game.

"Not everyone who is a Broncos old boy or in the media want the Broncos to play the long game.

"But the reality is we are in a salary-cap era and the way the cap is governed and the way you have to recruit, retain and develop players, we are playing the long game."

Meanwhile, Seibold confirmed livewire Tom Dearden would come off the bench against the Titans as support for veteran hooker Issac Luke after back-up No.9 Cory Paix (pec) was injured at training this week.