Wallaby Enever moves to Premiership Rugby

Australia international Blake Enever has joined English Premiersip Rugby side Leicester Tigers from the Brumbies.

He will be joined at Welford Road by another former Super Rugby squad member, Harry Potter of the Melbourne Rebels.

"Blake is a strong addition to the club ahead of the new season and brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby," Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy told the club's website:

"He's a big, physical and hard-working player, which is what we want in our pack, and someone our fans should be thrilled to see joining the club.

"In our dealings with Blake so far we have been impressed by him as a young man who will add much more than what he offers on the pitch to our club and that is important to us."

The 28-year-old Enever made his Test debut against England at Twickenham in 2017, and said: "Coming over to the UK and being a part of Premiership rugby while representing a club of Leicester's standing is an exciting prospect.

"They have given me an opportunity and I want to repay that. I will be doing everything I can to add to the club."

Tigers have also signed 22-year-old back Potter, who can play across the backline.

London-born Potter emigrated to Australia as a child and signed a professional contract with the Rebels in 2019, having represented National Rugby Championship sides NSW Country Eagles and Melbourne Rising.

"I was so inspired by what I heard in chats with the club and what is ahead for Leicester Tigers, it was too good an opportunity to pass on," he said.

Leicester were 11th in the 12-team Premiership when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.