AAP Rugby

Tigers cop triple NRL injury blow

By AAP Newswire

Alex Twal of NRL side Wests Tigers. - AAP

1 of 1

Lock Alex Twal is set to miss up to four weeks with a knee injury as part of a triple blow for the Wests Tigers.

Twal damaged his right knee in Saturday night's first-half demolition of North Queensland, suffering medial ligament damage.

The 23-year-old has been a hard-working revelation for the Tigers this year, averaging 44 tackles per game and getting through a stack of work in attack.

Unfortunately for the NRL's ninth-placed side, Twal's injury is far from the worst at Concord.

Fellow middle Zane Musgrove will require surgery and is likely to miss between 10 and 12 matches with a foot injury.

Musgrove limped off late in the Cowboys match, after coming in and out of the Tigers' side this season.

And winger Robert Jennings will be sidelined indefinitely, after hearing a pop in his hamstring while scoring a try in Saturday night's 36-20 win.

The Tigers flyer is expected to be sidelined for at least a month with a high-grade tendon injury, however there is no certainty on his return date.

Wests will welcome back Tommy Talau, who has overcome his own hamstring strain, in Jennings' place on the wing.

Hooker Jacob Liddle is also progressing on his long road to recovery from last year's knee injury, returning to team training in the next few weeks.

He is unlikely to play again before round 14.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton to host bowls championships

The under-18 representative squad is always on the lookout for more bowlers to join its ranks

Tyler Maher
Sport

Hockey restart on the agenda

“We welcome all abilities and fitness levels,” Manning told the Benalla Ensign

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Good sports? That’s for lockdown to decide

That’s right, football’s back. And the weekend delivered the crunching tackles, outrageous goals and spectacular scenes we’ve been itching for, courtesy of all the brilliant forwards, backs and goalkeepers. Goalkeepers? Oh, you...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire