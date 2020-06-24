Tigers cop triple NRL injury blow

Lock Alex Twal is set to miss up to four weeks with a knee injury as part of a triple blow for the Wests Tigers.

Twal damaged his right knee in Saturday night's first-half demolition of North Queensland, suffering medial ligament damage.

The 23-year-old has been a hard-working revelation for the Tigers this year, averaging 44 tackles per game and getting through a stack of work in attack.

Unfortunately for the NRL's ninth-placed side, Twal's injury is far from the worst at Concord.

Fellow middle Zane Musgrove will require surgery and is likely to miss between 10 and 12 matches with a foot injury.

Musgrove limped off late in the Cowboys match, after coming in and out of the Tigers' side this season.

And winger Robert Jennings will be sidelined indefinitely, after hearing a pop in his hamstring while scoring a try in Saturday night's 36-20 win.

The Tigers flyer is expected to be sidelined for at least a month with a high-grade tendon injury, however there is no certainty on his return date.

Wests will welcome back Tommy Talau, who has overcome his own hamstring strain, in Jennings' place on the wing.

Hooker Jacob Liddle is also progressing on his long road to recovery from last year's knee injury, returning to team training in the next few weeks.

He is unlikely to play again before round 14.