AAP Rugby

NSW extend coach Fittler’s Origin contract

By AAP Newswire

Brad Fittler - AAP

1 of 1

Brad Fittler has been rewarded for becoming the first NSW coach to win back-to-back series in 14 years with a one-year contract extension.

Fittler was on Wednesday re-signed until the end of 2021, taking his tenure until at least a fourth year in charge of the Blues.

It means he will become the third longest-serving NSW coach, behind Phil Gould and Laurie Daley.

"I am really grateful for the NSWRL Board's strong show of faith in me and our Origin and pathways program," Fittler said.

"It also means my coaching future won't be a distraction throughout our preparation and defence of the Origin shield.

"Given the year that the entire community has endured from droughts and bushfires to the COVID-19 pandemic, I can't think of a better way to end the year and lift community spirits.

"I can't wait for Origin."

Fittler has revolutionised NSW's approach to State of Origin since taking charge in 2018, providing a breath of fresh air for players.

In his two successful series, he has barred mobile phones in camp, had players train without shoes in earthing sessions and promoted walking to the ground for matches.

"Winning two from two series, the board obviously could not be happier with the way things are going with Origin," NSW Rugby League CEO David Trodden said.

"They were very pleased to extend Brad's contract when they met today. They have every confidence the run of success will continue this year."

The venues for the November State of Origin series are expected to be confirmed by the NRL in the coming months.

Part of that will include news that Game II will remain at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, putting off a move to the SCG that would have been forced with the ground's now-abandoned redevelopment.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton to host bowls championships

The under-18 representative squad is always on the lookout for more bowlers to join its ranks

Tyler Maher
Sport

Hockey restart on the agenda

“We welcome all abilities and fitness levels,” Manning told the Benalla Ensign

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Good sports? That’s for lockdown to decide

That’s right, football’s back. And the weekend delivered the crunching tackles, outrageous goals and spectacular scenes we’ve been itching for, courtesy of all the brilliant forwards, backs and goalkeepers. Goalkeepers? Oh, you...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire