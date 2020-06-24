AAP Rugby

Crusaders captain Barrett out for season

By AAP Newswire

Scott Barrett - AAP

1 of 1

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the entire Super Rugby Aotearoa season by a toe injury.

Versatile All Blacks forward Barrett will undergo foot surgery and won't be back on the field before the end of the New Zealand-only competition in mid-August.

It is unclear if the injury will impact on his involvement in the possible Tests against Australia later this year if such matches can go ahead.

Barrett, the brother of star backs Beauden and Jordie, suffered the injury during an internal warmup match on June 13.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor led the Crusaders to a 39-25 win over the Hurricanes in their first match last weekend and has been named skipper for the remainder of the competition.

Veteran lock Alex Ainley has joined the 10-time champions as injury cover.

Injury has ended the Super Rugby season for three notable forwards this week, with flankers Luke Jacobson (Chiefs) and Tom Robinson (Blues) succumbing to hand and knee issues respectively.

Latest articles

National

Albanese recounts spill damage 10 years on

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, on the 10th anniversary of the spill that installed Julia Gillard and dumped Kevin Rudd, says it damaged both prime ministers.

AAP Newswire
National

Confusion over ‘safer places’ during fires

A council says there is major confusion in the community over neighbourhood safer places, which are places of last resort in a bushfire emergency.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic killer apologises over victim’s death

A Victorian man who had his murder conviction substituted with manslaughter over the death of a young woman has apologised for the crime.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Tedesco knock gives Roosters NRL scare

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco did well to avoid a more serious concussion in Saturday’s win over Parramatta, says coach Trent Robinson.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Stuart hails return of Raiders firebrand

Canberra firebrand Hudson Young is set to make his first NRL appearance since getting suspended for eight games for eye gouging.

AAP Newswire